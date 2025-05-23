 Contact Us
German chancellor, Chinese president discuss economic ties, Ukraine war

Published May 23,2025
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed their commitment to bilateral cooperation and discussed international issues, including the Ukraine war, in a phone call Friday, a government spokesman announced.

"Both leaders emphasized their willingness to work together in partnership to overcome global challenges," German government spokesman Stefan Kornelius said about the first phone call between the leaders since Merz took office earlier this month.

"The Chancellor and President Xi emphasized the significance of economic relations between Germany and China. Chancellor Merz underscored the importance of fair competition and reciprocity," he said.

The leaders also discussed international and regional issues, and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

"The Chancellor reported on the joint efforts of Europe and the US to achieve a swift ceasefire," Kornelius said, adding that Merz advocated support for these efforts.

According to the spokesman, the leaders agreed to maintain direct exchanges on international issues and further develop German-Chinese bilateral cooperation.