DEATH TOLL FROM FLOODS IN AUSTRALIAS NEW SOUTH WALES RISES TO 4, WITH 1 MISSING

Death toll from floods in Australia's New South Wales rises to 4, with 1 missing

The death toll from floods in Australia's New South Wales state rose to four as one more person was confirmed dead, while another one was reported missing, local media reported on Friday.

Record floods also damaged power and communication systems, leaving thousands of people without power, according to ABC News.

State Emergency Service (SES) Commissioner Michael Wassing said the search for a 49-year-old Nymboida resident continues.

"We have one further person that is still missing, and there are active searches underway with New South Wales Police and other emergency services associated with that situation," the broadcaster quoted him as saying.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said SES and Australian Defence Force helicopters rescued hundreds of people from flood-affected areas.

The SES has done an incredible job. They have responded to well over a thousand incidents now, he told ABC Radio.

The SES has issued a prepare to evacuate warning for some parts of Cobbity after rising floodwaters, while also advising residents on Mulquinneys Road, as well as Shannondale, Fiddlers Creek, and some other areas to prepare to isolate.

The skies over the Mid North Coast, Hunter, and Central Coast, which were hit by heavy rain this week, have cleared, according to weather authorities.

However, rain continues to fall heavily on the South Coast of New South Wales on Friday.

On Thursday, local authorities announced that 2,500 emergency workers, trucks and boats, and 10 helicopters have been dispatched to deal with the "incredibly volatile" situation.

About 14 evacuation centers are open to evacuees.





