Moscow receives list of prisoners of war to swap with Ukraine

Moscow has received a list of prisoners of war (PoWs) from Kyiv for an exchange under the "one thousand-for-one thousand" formula, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"Yes, indeed, we have received it now," Peskov told the Russian state news agency TASS in response to a relevant question.

The Russian and Ukrainian delegations reached an agreement on this exchange during the Istanbul peace talks last week.

At an earlier briefing, Peskov noted that Russia is eager to expedite the swap process, though he acknowledged that the procedure is complex and demanding.

Meanwhile, Vladimir Medinsky, who led the Russian delegation's talks with the Ukrainian side, confirmed that the exchange will take place in the coming days.