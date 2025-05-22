Latin American countries condemn Israeli gunfire near diplomatic delegation in Jenin

Several Latin American nations have condemned Israel after its forces reportedly opened fire near a diplomatic delegation close to the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, urging Israeli authorities to explain the incident.

Uruguay's Foreign Ministry said on its website that it had summoned the Israeli ambassador in Montevideo following the event.

"Uruguay calls on the Israeli government to investigate the incident and take necessary measures to ensure the protection and operational freedom of diplomats accredited to the State of Palestine," the statement said.

Mexico's Foreign Ministry confirmed that two Mexican diplomats were unharmed in the shooting, stressing that the incident constituted a violation of the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

"Israel is a party to the Convention and must respect it," it added, noting that Mexico would request a full explanation from Israel's Embassy in Mexico City.

Mexican Foreign Minister Juan Ramon de la Fuente said he would contact the Mexican ambassador in Tel Aviv to ensure the diplomats' well-being and convey full support from the ministry.

Brazil also condemned the incident in a statement published on its government website, recalling that the International Court of Justice had deemed Israel's occupation of Palestinian territories illegal. Brasilia reiterated its demand that Israel cease its military operations in Palestine.

Meanwhile, Chile's Deputy Foreign Minister Gloria de la Fuente denied reports that Chilean diplomats were among those targeted.

"We have spoken with our ambassador in Palestine. There were no Chileans involved in the incident in the West Bank," she said, adding that Chile's Foreign Ministry was fully mobilized to respond to concerns.

Israeli forces opened fire to intimidate a foreign diplomatic delegation on its arrival at an entrance to the Jenin refugee camp, a Palestinian official told Anadolu.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa earlier reported that the delegation included diplomats from Egypt, Jordan, Morocco, the EU, Portugal, China, Austria, Brazil, Bulgaria, Türkiye, Spain, Lithuania, Poland, Russia, Japan, Romania, Mexico, Sri Lanka, Canada, India, Chile, France, and the UK, along with representatives from several other countries.



