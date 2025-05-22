 Contact Us
News World Erdoğan: Lifting Syria sanctions key to stability, criticizes Israel's Gaza actions

Erdoğan: Lifting Syria sanctions key to stability, criticizes Israel's Gaza actions

Turkish President Erdogan praised the lifting of sanctions on Syria as a key step toward stability, while criticizing Israel’s actions in Gaza and its global isolation. He emphasized Türkiye's support for humanity and condemned Western institutions for failing to address the Gaza crisis.

Agencies and A News WORLD
Published May 22,2025
Subscribe
ERDOĞAN: LIFTING SYRIA SANCTIONS KEY TO STABILITY, CRITICIZES ISRAELS GAZA ACTIONS

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan called the lifting of sanctions on Syria a crucial step toward stability, emphasizing Türkiye's role in constructive diplomacy.

He also stated that Israel, by blocking aid to Gaza, is becoming increasingly isolated globally, while Europe is waking up to Israel's actions.

Erdogan added that history will hold accountable those who fail the Gaza test, reaffirming Türkiye's continued support for humanity.

He also criticized Western institutions for failing to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, calling it a test of the international system's sincerity.