ERDOĞAN: LIFTING SYRIA SANCTIONS KEY TO STABILITY, CRITICIZES ISRAELS GAZA ACTIONS

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan called the lifting of sanctions on Syria a crucial step toward stability, emphasizing Türkiye's role in constructive diplomacy.

He also stated that Israel, by blocking aid to Gaza, is becoming increasingly isolated globally, while Europe is waking up to Israel's actions.

Erdogan added that history will hold accountable those who fail the Gaza test, reaffirming Türkiye's continued support for humanity.

He also criticized Western institutions for failing to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, calling it a test of the international system's sincerity.