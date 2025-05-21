Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus 'inseparable' part of Turkic world, says Organization of Turkic States

The Organization of Turkic States (OTS) on Wednesday adopted the Budapest Declaration, which said that the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), alongside other observers Hungary and Turkmenistan, is an "inseparable" part of the Turkic world.

The declaration was issued following the informal summit of the OTS held in Hungary's capital Budapest, according to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources.

The declaration, adopted by the Council of Heads of State on May 21, included articles emphasizing unity within the organization, solidarity among Turkic states, strong support for the TRNC, and matters of importance and priority for Türkiye.

Expressing the solidarity of the Turkic world in securing the inherent equal rights of the Turkish Cypriots, the leaders called for a mutually acceptable and "implementable" solution on the Cyprus issue "based on the current realities on the Island."

They also welcomed the TRNC's contribution to the OTS.

DECADES-LONG CYPRUS PROBLEM



Cyprus has been mired in a decades-long dispute between Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots despite a series of diplomatic efforts by the UN to achieve a comprehensive settlement.

Ethnic attacks starting in the early 1960s forced Turkish Cypriots to withdraw into enclaves for their safety.

In 1974, a Greek Cypriot coup aimed at Greece's annexation of the island led to Türkiye's military intervention as a guarantor power to protect Turkish Cypriots from persecution and violence. As a result, the TRNC was founded in 1983.

It has seen an on-and-off peace process in recent years, including a failed 2017 initiative in Switzerland under the auspices of guarantor countries Türkiye, Greece, and the UK.

The Greek Cypriot administration entered the EU in 2004, the same year that Greek Cypriots single-handedly blocked a UN plan to end the longstanding dispute.

COMMITMENT TO SPIRIT OF BROTHERHOOD IN OTS



Voicing commitment to the spirit of brotherhood in the OTS and noting the importance of preventing any attempt to undermine the unity and solidarity among the Turkic states, as stated in the Charter of the Turkic World, the member states reiterated their commitment to its integrity, institutional and decision-making capacity.

Highlighting the successful holding of the 17th Meeting of the OTS Council of Elders in TRNC's Girne on May 1-2, 2025, the leaders underscored the will of the member states to strengthen political solidarity and mutual support among themselves on issues of vital importance to their national interests, as stated in the Turkic World Vision 2040 Document.

They also encouraged the observers, including the TRNC, to host exchange programs and similar activities in the field of youth and sports within the organization.

APPRECIATION FOR TÜRKİYE'S REGIONAL ROLE



The leaders expressed appreciation for Türkiye's constructive role in establishing security and stability based on the territorial integrity and unity of Syria as well as in achieving an inclusive political process with the participation of all components of Syria and in lifting sanctions.

Expressing deep concern about the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, they also reaffirmed support for negotiations for a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire, the release of hostages and unhindered humanitarian access to Gaza.

Rejecting all attempts to remove Palestinians from Gaza, the leaders underlined the need for a just and lasting solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the implementation of the two-state solution based on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as the Palestinian State's capital, in accordance with relevant UN resolutions.

AFGHANISTAN WORKING GROUP ESTABLISHED



The leaders welcomed the establishment of the Afghanistan Working Group, which will facilitate the development of a common position among OTS member states on issues related to Afghanistan and a separate joint statement on this issue was also adopted by the Council of Heads of State.

They instructed the OTS Secretariat to organize commemoration and celebration events related to Nowruz, the common holiday of the Turkic World, within the OTS in cooperation with member countries, observers and Turkic Cooperation Organizations, in line with the call made by the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on March 21, 2025.

The leaders also reiterated their commitment to continue cooperation in the fight against all forms of racism, discrimination, xenophobia, hatred towards Islam, hate speech and disinformation, and to harmonize efforts in international platforms in these areas.

CALL FOR JOINT FIGHT AGAINST TERRORISM, CYBERCRIME



The leaders encouraged OTS member states to continue joint efforts to combat all forms of terrorism and transnational organized crime, financing of terrorism and cybercrime.

Reiterating the will to develop efficient multilateral cooperation within the scope of OTS in the field of defense industry, they instructed the member states to accelerate their efforts in this direction.

Referring to the important candidacies of the Turkic states in the UN and other international organizations, the leaders welcomed Türkiye's candidacy for the UN Security Council temporary membership for the 2037-2038 term, the UNESCO Executive Board for the 2025-2029 term and the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) for the 2026-2028 term.

They also welcomed the award of the Ali Sir Nevai International Award of the OTS to world-renowned scientist and Nobel laureate Professor Aziz Sancar for his contributions to the unity of the Turkic World.

The said award was presented to Sancar as part of the Summit program.