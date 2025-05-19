Poland seizes tires for Boeing aircraft headed for Russia

Polish customs seized 5 metric tons of tires for civilian Boeing aircraft which were due to transit through Belarus and Russia, the country's National Revenue Administration said on Monday, adding such goods are covered by European Union sanctions.

Western sanctions against Russia have been toughened repeatedly since its full-scale invasion on Ukraine in 2022, without ending the war.

"Officers... discovered during the inspection of a truck in Koroszczyn that the driver was transporting tires used in Boeing civil planes instead of the declared car and bus tires," the National Revenue Administration said.

"The sender of the goods was a company from Spain, and the recipient was from Azerbaijan. Criminal fiscal proceedings were initiated in connection with customs fraud. The sanctioned goods were detained."