 Contact Us
News World EU and UK describe situation in Gaza Strip as 'unacceptable'

EU and UK describe situation in Gaza Strip as 'unacceptable'

On Monday, European Union leaders and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer issued forceful condemnations of the Israeli government's conduct in the Gaza Strip, labeling the current state of affairs as "unacceptable."

DPA WORLD
Published May 19,2025
Subscribe
EU AND UK DESCRIBE SITUATION IN GAZA STRIP AS UNACCEPTABLE
EU leaders and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer strongly criticized the Israeli government on Monday for its actions in the Gaza Strip, describing the situation as "unacceptable."

EU Council President António Costa demanded that Israel halt its military operations, while also calling on Hamas to release all remaining hostages immediately. He emphasized that only a two-state solution could bring lasting peace to the region.

Echoing Costa's remarks, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen reaffirmed the bloc's position: "We are convinced that the only solution is the two-state solution." She also stressed that humanitarian aid for civilians must never be politicized.

Starmer said the situation in Gaza was "really serious, unacceptable, intolerable," adding that discussions were underway at the level of heads of state to find a resolution.

The leaders were responding to a question at a press conference in London about whether the situation in Gaza could be classified as genocide.

Their comments followed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's confirmed plans that his government was pursuing a full takeover of the coastal strip.

A few days ago, Israel launched a major offensive with massive air strikes and the deployment of ground troops.