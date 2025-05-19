EU and UK describe situation in Gaza Strip as 'unacceptable'

EU leaders and British Prime Ministerstrongly criticized the Israeli government on Monday for its actions in the, describing the situation as "unacceptable."EU Council Presidentdemanded that Israel halt its military operations, while also calling on Hamas to release all remaining hostages immediately. He emphasized that only a two-state solution could bring lasting peace to the region.Echoing Costa's remarks, EU Commission Presidentreaffirmed the bloc's position: "We are convinced that the only solution is the two-state solution." She also stressed that humanitarian aid for civilians must never be politicized.Starmer said the situation inwas "really serious, unacceptable, intolerable," adding that discussions were underway at the level of heads of state to find a resolution.The leaders were responding to a question at a press conference in London about whether the situation incould be classified as genocide.Their comments followed Israeli Prime Minister's confirmed plans that his government was pursuing a full takeover of the coastal strip.A few days ago, Ilaunched a major offensive with massive air strikes and the deployment of ground troops.