Kremlin: Putin, Trump want 'normalisation' of US-Russia ties

The Kremlin said Monday that Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump were both in favour of normalising US-Russia ties and discussed a potential new prisoner swap between the two countries during a two-hour phone call.

"Putin, Trump didn't discuss timeline for Ukraine ceasefire"

Putin and Trump did not discuss a timeline for a ceasefire in Ukraine during their two-hour phone call on Monday, but Trump stressed his interest in reaching agreements quickly, the Kremlin said.

"Putin welcomed US-Iran dialogue in call with Trump"

Putin welcomed progress in talks between the U.S. and Iran on Tehran's nuclear program during a conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said, and offered Russia's help.

Ushakov said Putin also welcomed the results of Trump's visit to the Middle East last week.

Putin and Trump discussed a new potential new prisoner swap between the two countries and were both in favour of normalising ties -- massively soured by Moscow's Ukraine offensive -- during a two-hour call Monday.

The leaders spoke for the third time since Trump took office this year in a call mostly focused on resolving the three-year Ukraine conflict.

Russia and the United States have held several prisoner exchanges in recent years, with the biggest East-West swap taking place last year.

The United States imposed huge sanctions on Russia for its 2022 Ukraine offensive.









