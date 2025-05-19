Islamic Development Bank holds 51st annual meeting in Algeria

The Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group opened its 51st annual meeting on Monday in Algiers, Algeria's capital, bringing together decision makers from 57 member countries to advance sustainable development and cooperation.

Held at the Abdelatif Rahal International Conference Center in Algiers, the four-day gathering serves as a high-level platform for knowledge exchange and strategic dialogue under the theme "Diversifying Economies, Enriching Lives."

The meeting brings together the IsDB's Board of Governors, development partners, policymakers, and private sector leaders to address shared economic challenges and promote inclusive growth.

Key topics on the agenda include digital solutions for enterprise empowerment, Islamic finance, the halal economy, and broader efforts to foster socioeconomic development.

Side events include the 13th Youth Development Forum, the Private Sector Forum, the Global Forum on Islamic Finance, and the General Assembly of the Federation of Consultants from Islamic Countries.

"The occasion also marks the start of the 50th session of the IsDB Board of Governors' Meeting, a significant milestone in the institution's efforts to promote Islamic finance, harness innovations, and promote sustainable development," the bank said on Monday.

The previous annual meeting, which marked the bank's golden jubilee, was held in the Saudi capital, Riyadh.





