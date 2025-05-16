TRUMP CRITICIZES APPLES TIM COOK OVER MANUFACTURING IN INDIA

US President Donald Trump intensified pressure on Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook to shift more manufacturing to the United States, criticizing the company's growing production in India.



Speaking at an event in Qatar on Thursday, Trump said: "I said to him, Tim, you're my friend. I treated you very good. You're coming here with $500 billion but now here you are building all over India."



He added that he did not want Apple to manufacture in India — except for devices meant for the Indian market.



Calls from Trump's administration for Apple to assemble iPhones in the US have been growing, although experts say such a move would require significant investments and likely result in higher prices for consumers.



Under Cook's leadership, Apple has built an extensive supply chain across Asia, with most production based in China. But disruptions during China's Covid-19 lockdowns have pushed the company to expand manufacturing in India and Vietnam.



Amid Trump's recent tariff plans, Apple has been reshaping its logistics for the US market.



Most iPhones sold in the US are now expected to come from India, while iPads, Macs and Apple Watches will be sourced almost entirely from Vietnam — two countries expected to benefit from lower tariffs compared to China.



Trump's Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick recently said Cook had assured him that Apple would begin iPhone production in the US once sufficiently precise robotic arms become available.



