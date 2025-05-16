Japan to supply water tanks, evacuation tents to earthquake-hit Myanmar

Japan will supply emergency relief kits, including water tanks and emergency evacuation tents, to earthquake-hit Myanmar, an official statement said on Friday.

The supplies will be provided to people at monastic schools in Mandalay Region who have been forced to live in evacuation sites due to the damage caused by the March 28 earthquake that struck central Myanmar, said Japan's Foreign Ministry.

Myanmar was hit by a strong earthquake on March 28, which killed nearly 3,800 and left tens of thousands homeless.

The earthquake also rattled neighboring Thailand, where at least 89 people were killed, while seven others remain missing.

According to the Japanese foreign ministry, earthquake damaged the monastic school which had been providing educational opportunities, as well as livelihood support to internally displaced persons, to children who have been unable to attend school due to the conflict in Myanmar.

It said Tokyo "will continue to actively implement humanitarian assistance that directly benefits the people of Myanmar in need of support."





