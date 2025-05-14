Trump urges Syria’s president to take over ISIS prisons from terrorist PKK/YPG

A handout picture provided by the Saudi Royal Palace shows Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (R) watching as US President Donald Trump (C) shakes hands with Syria's interim president Ahmed al-Sharaa in Riyadh on May 14, 2025. (AFP)

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday asked Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa to assume responsibility for ISIS (Daesh) detention centers in northeastern Syria that are under the control of the terrorist group PKK/YPG, White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt announced on X.

The call came during Trump's meeting with al-Sharaa at the invitation of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, as part of a Gulf-US summit in the Saudi capital Riyadh.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan also joined the meeting virtually.