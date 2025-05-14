Trump urges Syria’s president to take over ISIS prisons from terrorist PKK/YPG

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday asked Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa to assume responsibility for ISIS (Daesh) detention centers in northeastern Syria that are under the control of the terrorist group PKK/YPG, White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt announced on X.
The call came during Trump's meeting with al-Sharaa at the invitation of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, as part of a Gulf-US summit in the Saudi capital Riyadh.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan also joined the meeting virtually.