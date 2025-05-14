Russia confirms participation in peace talks with Ukraine in Istanbul without naming members of delegation

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed on Wednesday that the Russian delegation will wait for their Ukrainian counterparts in Istanbul on Thursday to resume peace talks interrupted in March 2022.

Speaking at a press briefing in Moscow, Peskov noted that all said by Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding the resumption of negotiations in Istanbul remain relevant, without naming who will represent Russia.

"We will do that (name the members of the Russian delegation) once we receive corresponding instructions from the president. So far, no such instructions have been given.

"However, I can confirm that everything stated by the president in his declaration on May 11 remains valid. The Russian delegation will wait for the Ukrainian delegation in Istanbul on May 15, Thursday," he said.

Turning to Putin's international contacts, Peskov promised to inform about a visit of Brazilian President Lula da Silva to Russia if it is coordinated. As for Putin's visit to Iran, the spokesman said the exact timing is yet to be defined, but that Tehran's invitation stands active.

Turning to French President Emmanuel Macron's statement about his readiness to deploy nuclear-capable aircraft carriers to European countries, Peskov argued that this measure would not enhance continental security.

"Currently, the entire system of strategic stability and security is in a sorry state due to understandable reasons," he noted.

Macron expressed his willingness to discuss the deployment of French nuclear-capable aircraft in other countries, provided three conditions are met -- Paris will bear no costs, the deployment will not compromise French national security, and ultimate authority over decisions will reside solely with the French president.