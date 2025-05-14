All parties should create conditions for direct talks between Russia, Ukraine: China

China on Wednesday urged "all parties" to "create conditions" for direct dialogue between Russia and Ukraine, state media reported.

"Since the first day of the conflict, China has been committed to promoting peace and facilitating talks, supporting the resolution of the crisis through dialogue and negotiation, and emphasizing that all parties should create conditions for direct dialogue between Russia and Ukraine to be resumed," Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian told reporters in Beijing.

Lin was responding to questions on Russian President Vladimir Putin's proposal of direct talks with Ukraine in the Turkish metropolis of Istanbul.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed on Tuesday that Russia was continuing preparations for peace talks with Ukraine, scheduled for Thursday in the Turkish metropolis.

The proposal for unconditional talks in Istanbul was made by Putin during a news conference in Moscow on Sunday. Later, in a phone call with Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan confirmed Türkiye's readiness to host the meeting.

Since the beginning of US President Donald Trump's second non-consecutive term, Washington has made several attempts to end the Russia-Ukraine war which is in its fourth year and has resulted in in death of tens of thousands of civilians and armed personnel on both sides.