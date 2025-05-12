Pope affirms support for press freedom in first news conference

During his first audience with the international press on Monday, new Pope Leo XIV made an appeal for media and press freedom and the search for truth.



"We must say no to the war of words and images. We must reject the paradigm of war," the recently elected pope said in Rome.



He called on the reporters to "strive for a different communication, one that does not seek consensus at all costs, does not use aggressive words, does not follow the culture of competition."



"Peace begins with each one of us in the way we look at others, listen to others, and speak about others. In this sense, the way we communicate is of fundamental importance," said the successor to pope Francis.



Leo was received with cheers and applause from journalists from all over the world when he entered the auditorium.



He then joked in English: "They say when they clap at the beginning, it doesn't matter much. If you are still awake at the end and you still want to applaud, thank you very much."



Leo reaffirmed the Church's solidarity with media professionals imprisoned worldwide and called for their release.



"The suffering of these imprisoned journalists challenges the conscience of nations and the international community, calling on all of us to safeguard the precious gift of free speech and of the press," he said.



The former cardinal and new pope Robert Francis Prevost also commented on technological developments, in particular artificial intelligence.



This has great potential, he said, but requires responsibility and judgement.



On Sunday, Pope Leo called for global peace in front of over 100,000 believers on St Peter's Square.



He called for a just peace in Ukraine and a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.



Leo XIV on Thursday became the first US citizen to be elected Pope. The ceremonial inauguration is planned for this Sunday in St Peter's Square.



