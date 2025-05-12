Poland decides to close Russian Consulate in Krakow

Poland revoked on Monday permission for the Russian Consulate in Krakow to operate, citing evidence linking Russian intelligence services to a recent arson attack in Warsaw.

"In connection with evidence that it was Russian special services who committed the reprehensible act of sabotage against the shopping center on Marywilska Street, I have decided to withdraw consent for the operation of the consulate of the Russian Federation in Krakow," Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski announced the decision on X.

The move comes after Polish authorities revealed that the May 11 fire, which destroyed a major shopping complex in the capital, Warsaw, was allegedly part of a deliberate act of sabotage orchestrated by Russian operatives.

Moscow has yet to comment on the issue.





