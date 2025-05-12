PKK dissolution key to restoring security, ending violence: Syrian FM

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani on Monday hailed the dissolution of the PKK terror group as a step towards restoring security and ending repeated violence in the region.

"We reaffirm today our commitment to strengthening military and security coordination between Syria, Türkiye, and Jordan. This partnership is no longer optional; it is an urgent necessity," Shaibani told a joint press conference with his Turkish and Jordanian counterparts, Hakan Fidan and Ayman Safadi, following a trilateral meeting in Ankara.

Regarding repeated Israeli attacks on Syrian territory, Shaibani condemned the "systematic violations of international law and blatant provocations that threaten to ignite the entire region."

"Syria's territorial unity is non-negotiable. Syria is a sovereign, indivisible state, and it will remain so," he stressed.

Shaibani said the Syrian leadership is now in the process of implementing a national agreement with Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) "to unify all territories under the authority of the central state."

"While we recognize this is a complex and sensitive process, it is essential," he added.

The top diplomat warned that any delay in executing the agreement "would prolong instability, invite foreign interference, and fuel separatist tendencies."

He announced the foundations of a new political phase, including the formation of a national parliament that reflects the full diversity of the Syrian people.

"This is not merely a technical step, but a pivotal milestone on the path to restoring legitimate and representative governance," he said.

Shaibani said that Syria has launched structured dialogue and cooperation with Türkiye's Foreign Ministry, aimed at building long-term institutional trust.

"In this context," he added, "we are pleased to announce practical steps to reopen the Embassy of the Syrian Arab Republic in Ankara and to open a new consulate in Gaziantep, in addition to our existing mission in Istanbul."

He further revealed an agreement with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi to hold a high-level intergovernmental summit in Damascus in the near future.

Shaibani issued a strong appeal for the immediate reassessment of sanctions imposed on Syria amid efforts to ensure the safe, voluntary, and dignified return of Syrian refugees.

Jailed PKK ringleader Abdullah Ocalan in February called for the dissolution of the PKK and all groups under it, urging an end to its terror campaign spanning over 40 years.

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and the European Union-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG/PYD is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

The terror group PKK's decision to dissolve and lay down arms after a call made by the convicted PKK leader in Imrali prison is a key step toward a "terror-free Türkiye," the country's ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party spokesman Omer Celik said Monday.



