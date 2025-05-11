News World Türkiye ready to host Ukraine-Russia peace talks: Erdoğan aide

An aide to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stated on Sunday that Türkiye is prepared to host peace talks between Ukraine and Russia.

Published May 11,2025

The president's communications director said Erdoğan told Macron that Türkiye would be ready to make any contribution to achieving a ceasefire and lasting peace, including hosting negotiations.



Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier proposed direct talks between Kyiv and Moscow in Istanbul, after Ukraine offered a full 30-day ceasefire beginning on Monday.











