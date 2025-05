Russia says Ukraine violated three-day May truce more than 14,000 times, TASS reports

An armoured Ukrainian military vehicle drives on a road in a village not far from the frontline in the Dnipropetrovsk region, on April 19, 2025, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (AFP Photo)

The Russian Defence Ministry said on Sunday that Ukraine had violated a three-day truce concluded on Saturday more than 14,000 times, and Kyiv's troops had made five attempts to breach Russia's southern border, the TASS state news agency reported.

Both Russia and Ukraine have repeatedly accused the other of violating the May 8-10 ceasefire, which Kyiv did not agree to.