POPE LEO TO APPEAR ON ST PETERS BASILICA BALCONY FOR SUNDAY PRAYER

This photo taken and handout on May 10, 2025 by The Vatican Media shows Pope Leo XIV during a meeting with cardinals in The Vatican. (AFP Photo)

Pope Leo XIV will appear in public again this Sunday in St Peter's Square.



From the balcony of St Peter's Basilica, the first pontiff from the United States, former Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, will recite his first Sunday midday Regina Coeli prayer as leader of the world's 1.4 billion Catholics.



Tens of thousands of people are expected to attend to see him in person for the first time.

The 69-year-old former missionary and head of the Augustinian Order was elected on Thursday as the successor to Francis, becoming the 267th pope in the history of the Roman Catholic Church. The conclave lasted less than 24 hours.

When he stepped onto the balcony shortly afterwards as Leo XIV, he greeted the more than 100,000 people waiting below with the words, "Peace be with you all." This was followed by loud cheers.

On Saturday, the new pope made one of his first trips outside the Vatican to visit the grave of his predecessor. He was taken to the Marian church of Santa Maria Maggiore in Rome, the final resting place of Francis, the former pope from Argentina.

At the grave, which bears the simple Latin inscription "Franciscus," Leo prayed.

His grand inaugural mass is planned for Sunday next week, again in St Peter's Square.

Leaders and representatives from all over the world are expected to attend. Vice President JD Vance, a Catholic convert, is expected to attend remotely from the United States, the new pope's native country.























