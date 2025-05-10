News World Pakistani Prime Minister hails 'victory' over India

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday hailed the nation's "victory" over India and expressed hope for meaningful dialogue to resolve all outstanding issues with the arch-rival.

"This is a victory not just for the armed forces, but for the whole nation," Sharif said in his address to the nation, hours after a ceasefire agreement brokered by US President Donald Trump came into effect.



"History will always remember how Pakistan's armed forces and jets silenced the Indian military in a matter of hours," he added.



Sharif expressed hope that all outstanding issues between the two countries, including the distribution of water resources and Kashmir, would be resolved through negotiations.



Last month, India unilaterally revoked the Indus Waters Treaty – the agreement that divides water resources between the archrivals – following a militant attack on April 22 in Indian-administered Kashmir, which killed 26 people, mostly Indian tourists.



Sharif also thanked US President Donald Trump and other friendly countries for their role in securing the ceasefire, and expressed gratitude to China for always standing firm with Pakistan during challenging times.



"Pakistan remains committed to faithful implementation of ceasefire between Pakistan and India, announced earlier today," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.











