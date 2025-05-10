Ukraine declares readiness to announce 30-day ceasefire with Russia starting Monday

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha on Saturday said that his country is ready to declare a 30-day ceasefire with Russia starting Monday.

Sybiha said on Telegram that the step was coordinated at today's meeting of the leaders of Germany, France, Poland, the UK, and Ukraine in Ukraine's capital Kyiv.

Following the conclusion of the five-party talks, the participants called US President Donald Trump to discuss the issue with him.

"If Russia agrees and effective monitoring is ensured, a prolonged ceasefire and confidence-building measures can pave the way for peace talks," he stressed.

On Saturday, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, alongside UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, arrived in Kyiv. Prior to their visit, they said that they would step up sanctions against Russia unless it agreed to implement a 30-day ceasefire.

On Friday, US President Donald Trump urged Russia and Ukraine to declare a 30-day ceasefire. Commenting on the call, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that in case of a ceasefire agreement, arms deliveries to Kyiv from Western countries must also stop.







