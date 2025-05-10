Türkiye welcomes ceasefire between Pakistan, India

Türkiye on Saturday welcomed the declaration of a ceasefire between Pakistan and India.

"We call on the parties to make maximum use of the opportunity provided by the ceasefire to establish a direct and healthy dialogue," a Turkish Foreign Ministry statement said.

It is "evident" that mechanisms for dialogue, notably in counter-terrorism, must be developed to prevent future escalations and promote lasting stability in South Asia, the ministry stated.

It also expressed Türkiye's gratitude to all countries, especially the US, which have made contributions in reaching the ceasefire.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that both Pakistan and India have reached a "full and immediate" ceasefire after days of intense fighting. Following Trump's announcement, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and his Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri also confirmed the development.