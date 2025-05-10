NATO chief backs European call for 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Saturday announced his support for a 30-day ceasefire call by European countries.

"Joined more than 20 leaders for the Coalition of the Willing call this morning to advance efforts to ensure a just and lasting peace for Ukraine," Rutte wrote on X.

This begins with a 30-day"unconditional" ceasefire and must be backed by sustained and tangible support, he said.

"It's clear from our meeting today that we are committed and continue to stand with Ukraine," Rutte added.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk had reached Kyiv in the morning.

In their joint statement expressing full solidarity with Ukraine, European leaders voiced support for US President Donald Trump's call for a peace agreement and urged Russia, alongside the US, to implement a "30-day unconditional ceasefire" as a first step toward creating the conditions for a just and lasting peace.