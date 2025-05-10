LEADERS OF GERMANY, FRANCE, POLAND, UK ARRIVE IN UKRAINES CAPITAL

The leaders of Germany, France, Poland, and the UK arrived in Kyiv on Saturday to hold talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, French President Emmanuel Macron, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer traveled to Ukraine's capital by train and were welcomed by Andriy Yermak, head of the presidential office, and Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, local media reported.

On X, the French president posted a joint photo with Merz, Starmer, and Tusk. A day earlier, he expressed his commitment to "build a lasting peace" in Ukraine.

European countries and the US earlier said they are refining a draft proposal for a 30-day ceasefire in the Russia-Ukraine war, which is now in its fourth year. However, sources indicate that the initiative has not received full approval yet, and work on it will continue at today's meeting in Kyiv.

Russian President Vladimir Putin supported the idea of the 30-day ceasefire. However, citing previous experience, he expressed concern Ukraine might use the pause to reinforce its positions and insisted a halt in arms supplies from the West must be part of the agreement.







