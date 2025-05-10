Kremlin denies Putin’s appearance is to ‘blow’ up American media

A Kremlin spokesman rejected claims Saturday that Vladimir Putin's upcoming media appearance is designed to "blow up" coverage, saying the internet often exaggerates matters, according to TASS.

"The internet always wants to blow something up. We are not going to blow anything up," Dmitry Peskov told reporters, addressing speculation that Putin's remarks would dominate the American media in prime time.

Peskov made the comments as Putin's media appearance was delayed due to prolonged meetings with foreign guests in Moscow for Victory Day commemorations.

The Kremlin initially planned the appearance for the evening, but Putin's engagements with visiting dignitaries continued later than expected.