Canada urges Russia to 'come to the table in good faith' for ceasefire or face sanctions

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney urged Russia on Saturday to "come to the table in good faith" for a ceasefire deal in Ukraine or face additional punitive measures.

Carney wrote on X that he spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and allied leaders as part of the Coalition of the Willing.

He stressed that Canada supports a month-long, unconditional ceasefire starting Monday, describing it as a path toward ending the "senseless and brutal war."

"Now, Russia must come to the table in good faith," he said. "If it chooses to reject or delay the ceasefire, we'll pursue further and stronger sanctions."

The ceasefire was proposed during a summit in Kyiv attended by leaders of the UK, France, Germany and Poland. French President Emmanuel Macron said it will be monitored primarily by the US and supported by European countries.

In response, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia does not feel cornered by Western pressure for a 30-day ceasefire proposal, citing Moscow's offer of a three-day truce and accused Kyiv of failing to respond.

Peskov said Russia was still considering the proposal but warned that pressure would not work. He stressed that Moscow is "open for dialogue" and appreciates efforts by the Trump administration, yet criticized Europe for "confronting us very openly."