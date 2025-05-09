Putin, Trump exchange Victory Day greetings

Russia said on Friday that President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump exchanged Victory Day congratulations through their aides.

"Through their aides, the Russian President and President Trump exchanged congratulations on the occasion of our common holiday," Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov told state broadcaster Channel One.

Responding to a question about whether the two presidents used any specific phrases, Ushakov said they exchanged "warm words."

"Mutual congratulations on a common holiday, a great holiday," Ushakov added.

The remarks came amid celebrations of Victory Day, a holiday observed in Russia and several other countries, including former Soviet states, to commemorate the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II — a conflict the country refers to as the Great Patriotic War.

As part of the holiday, an annual military parade was held in Moscow's Red Square marking the 80th anniversary, with the participation of several foreign leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping.