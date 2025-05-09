Israeli targeting of UN aid distribution center in northern Gaza kills 4 Palestinians

Four Palestinians were killed and others wounded in an Israeli airstrike Friday evening targeting an aid distribution facility of the UN refugee agency adjacent to a shelter for displaced people in the northern Gaza Strip.

A medical source told Anadolu that at least four Palestinians died and others were injured when the Israeli army bombed the UNRWA aid center in Jabalia refugee camp.

An Anadolu correspondent reported the targeted facility was near a former UNRWA clinic that had been converted into a shelter for displaced families after being rendered inoperable in previous Israeli bombardment.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu that rescue efforts for Palestinians wounded in the attack are ongoing.

Nearly 52,800 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in a brutal Israeli onslaught since October 2023, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.