EU allocates $2.1 bln in military aid to Ukraine from frozen Russian assets

The EU announced Friday a €1.9 billion ($2.1 billion) military aid package for Ukraine, marking a move to utilize revenue generated from frozen Russian assets to support Ukrainian defense in its war with Russia.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal made the announcement on Telegram after a EU foreign ministers' meeting in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv.

The meeting was attended by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas.

"This is a historic decision because weapons will be purchased for Ukraine through the European Peace Facility using revenue generated from frozen Russian assets," said Shmyhal.

At a news conference alongside Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and Kallas, Shmyhal reiterated Ukraine's demand for the establishment of a special tribunal to hold Russia accountable for its aggression.

"Due to the war, a 'special tribunal' should be established against Russia," he said, adding that the issue had been discussed with representatives from various countries during the meetings.

"We are grateful to our partners for supporting this initiative," he said.

Sybiha highlighted the significance of hosting EU foreign ministers in Ukraine on Europe Day, symbolizing a deepening partnership between Ukraine and the EU.

"The center of European politics has moved to Ukraine," Sybiha declared.

Expressing gratitude for the newly announced military support, he emphasized Ukraine's aspirations for deeper integration with the EU's defense infrastructure.

"Our goal is to accelerate the integration of Ukrainian and European defense industries," said Sybiha, adding that Ukraine would continue to fast-track EU membership and cooperation.