Air ambulance crash kills 6 in Chile

Six people were killed when an air ambulance crashed in Chile, authorities said Thursday.

Gonzalo Duran, the presidential delegate for the Metropolitan Region, told reporters that the wreckage of the aircraft was found in a mountainous area near the town of Curacavi in the Metropolitan Region.

Duran confirmed that all six people on board — the pilot, co-pilot, doctor, nurse, patient, and the patient's companion — died in the crash.

Chilean President Gabriel Boric also offered his condolences in a statement on his X social media account.

"I extend my deepest sympathies and love to the families of the six people who lost their lives in the tragic air ambulance crash in the Curacavi region," Boric wrote.

He added, "Following this painful loss, I would like to sincerely thank the state institutions that worked swiftly and diligently to locate the victims and minimize the impact of the incident. In these difficult times, I share the grief of the victims' families and once again emphasize the importance of solidarity."