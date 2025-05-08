 Contact Us
News World Chopper crash kills 6 in India's Uttarakhand state

Chopper crash kills 6 in India's Uttarakhand state

At least six people were killed and one seriously injured after a helicopter crashed near the Ganganani hot springs in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand, India, state media reported. Doordarshan News said rescue and relief teams were on site. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami directed officials to provide immediate assistance and ensure a thorough investigation, stating he is closely monitoring the situation.

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published May 08,2025
Subscribe
CHOPPER CRASH KILLS 6 IN INDIAS UTTARAKHAND STATE

At least six passengers were killed after a chopper crashed in the Uttarakhand state of India, state media reported.

State-run Doordarshan News reported one more person was "seriously" injured after the helicopter crashed near the Ganganani hot springs area in the state's Uttarkashi district.

"Administration and relief teams are present at the helicopter crash site," it said.

The state's chief minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, instructed the administration to provide all possible help to the injured and investigate the accident.

"I am constantly in touch with the officials in this regard and every situation is being monitored," he wrote on X.