CHINAS XI AND RUSSIAS PUTIN TO HOLD TALKS IN MOSCOW

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday were set to hold talks in Moscow.



According to the Kremlin, the talks between the two leaders were set to focus on the construction of a long-planned second gas export pipeline to China, while international issues would include Russia's war in Ukraine and the resumption of talks between Moscow and Washington.



Xi, who arrived in Russia on Wednesday for a four-day visit, was set to be the highest-ranking state guest at Russia's annual military parade on Moscow's Red Square on Friday, which commemorates the end of World War II in Europe 80 years ago.



Russian and Chinese officials are expected to sign several government-level agreements during Xi's visit.



The more Russia has become estranged from the West, the more it has been relying on its strategic partnership with China. According to official figures, bilateral trade volume rose to $245 billion last year.



