US is an 'accomplice' in Gaza genocide: Congresswoman

US Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib blasted her colleagues Monday for not raising their voices against Israel's war in the Gaza Strip.

"War Criminal Netanyahu has announced a plan to forcibly expel and ethnically cleanse the entire Palestinian population, flatten and annex Gaza.

"This comes after 64 days of blocking food and aid. This was always their plan. The U.S. is an accomplice in this genocide," Tlaib said on X.

Her remarks came after Israel's Security Cabinet unanimously approved a plan early Monday to expand its military onslaught on the Gaza Strip and fully occupy the territory.

In a statement, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said the Cabinet approved the "operational plan" which requires the army "to conquer Gaza and hold the territory under its control."

"My colleagues always find the time to condemn students protesting genocide but seem to lose their voices when the apartheid regime they support proudly brags about its war crimes for the world to see.

"Everyone who has unconditionally supported Israel bears responsibility," Tlaib said.

President Donald Trump said Monday that the US would help the people of Gaza "get some food" as Israel's refusal to allow aid to enter the coastal enclave has continued for more than two months.

Since March 2, Israel has closed Gaza's crossings, blocking essential supplies from entering the enclave despite multiple reports of famine in the war-ravaged territory.

More than 52,500 Palestinians, most of them women and children, have been killed in Gaza during Israel's indiscriminate offensive since October 2023 when the Palestinian group Hamas launched a cross-border raid on Israel.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





