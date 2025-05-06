Ukraine says 3 killed, 11 injured by Russian missile attack on Sumy

 Contact Us
A Russian missile strike on the outskirts of Sumy, Ukraine, killed three people—including a child—and injured 11 others, according to local officials. The attack reportedly involved a ballistic missile targeting civilian infrastructure.

Published May 06,2025
Ukraine on Tuesday said that at least three people were killed and 11 others injured by a Russian missile attack on the city of Sumy.

"As a result of the Russian strike on the outskirts of Sumy today, unfortunately, three people died-a child and two adults," said a statement by the Sumy Regional Military Administration on Telegram.

The regional administration claimed that the afternoon attack used a ballistic missile, which struck civilian infrastructure in the suburbs of the city, about 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) from the Russian border.

Ukraine's State Emergency Service said in a separate statement that 11 others, including five children, were injured in the attack as of 7.45 p.m. (1645GMT).

Russian authorities did not immediately comment on the claims.