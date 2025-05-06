Russia claims it took control of another settlement in Ukraine

Russia on Tuesday claimed that it had taken control of another settlement in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region.

The Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement that the settlement of Lysivka was captured in an operation carried out by the Tsentr (Center) group of forces.

The ministry further claimed that all other armies improved their positions and advanced along the entire frontline.

It also said the Russian air defense systems shot down four US-made JDAM-guided aerial bombs and 202 drones overnight.

Ukraine has yet to comment on Russia's claims, and independent verification is challenging due to the ongoing conflict.