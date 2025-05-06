Organization of Islamic Cooperation voices concern over India-Pakistan tensions

Indian Border Security Force (BSF) personnel stand guard near the India-Pakistan Wagah border post, about 35kms from Amritsar on May 5, 2025. (AFP Photo)

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in New York on Monday expressed "deep concern over the deteriorating security environment in South Asia," citing India's "unfounded allegations against the Islamic Republic of Pakistan" as a key factor inflaming tensions in the region.

In a joint statement, the OIC said such accusations risk exacerbating an already volatile situation, and reiterated its "principled position against, and condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, committed by whomsoever and wherever."

The group also rejected "all attempts to associate any country, race, religion, culture or nationality with terrorism."

Highlighting the ongoing Kashmir dispute, the statement noted: "The unresolved dispute remains the core issue affecting peace and security in South Asia. The people of Jammu and Kashmir continue to be denied their inalienable right to self-determination as enshrined in the relevant United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions."

"The Group commends the offer of good offices made by the UN Secretary General (Antonio Guterres) and calls upon the international community, including the United Nations Security Council and influential states, to take immediate and credible measures to de-escalate the situation," the statement said.

Tensions are running high between nuclear-armed neighbors over last month's attack at the touristic resort of Pahalgam in the Indian-administered Kashmir.

India blamed Pakistan, saying the attack had "cross-border links." Islamabad denied and instead offered a neutral probe with third-party monitoring.

Both countries have taken diplomatic measures against each other, including canceling visas for each other's citizens and recalling some diplomatic staff.

India also suspended its participation in the Indus Waters Treaty, a 1960 water use and distribution agreement with Pakistan.