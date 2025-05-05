UN chief 'concerned' over drone strikes near Port Sudan airport

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday expressed concern over recent drone strikes near the Port Sudan airport reportedly carried out by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in the country.

"The secretary general is concerned with the recent reports of drone attacks on military and civilian infrastructure in the vicinity of Port Sudan airport, reportedly carried out by the RSF," UN spokesperson Farhan Haq told a news conference.

"These attacks appear to be the latest in a series of retaliatory military operations conducted by the rapid support forces and the Sudanese Armed Forces targeting airports in each other's area of control," he added.

Haq said the situation marked an alarming turn in an area that had previously been spared the brunt of Sudan's ongoing conflict.

"The attack on Port Sudan is a worrying development threatening the protection of civilians and humanitarian operations in an area so far spared from experiencing the devastating conflict seen in many other parts of the country," he said.

Haq also reported that UN Humanitarian Air Services flights to and from Port Sudan have been temporarily suspended.

"These latest strikes follow a series of recent drone attacks on airports and other civilian infrastructure, including power stations," he said, noting that the UN chief urged both parties to halt hostilities and engage in dialogue.

"The secretary-general renews his call for urgent dialogue between the warring parties towards an immediate cessation of hostilities and an inclusive political process to prevent further escalation, protect civilians and put Sudan back on a path towards peace and stability," Haq said.

According to media reports, Port Sudan Airport was temporarily shut down after the city was targeted by drone attacks.

The incident marked the first drone attack on Port Sudan, which has served as the administrative capital and de facto seat of the Sudanese government since fighting with the paramilitary RSF began in 2023.

In recent weeks, drone strikes have increasingly targeted power stations in northern cities such as Merowe, Dongola, Al Dabbah, and Atbara.

Sudanese authorities have blamed the RSF for the drone assaults on electricity infrastructure, though the rebel group has not commented on the latest attack on Port Sudan.

Since April 2023, the RSF has been battling the army for control of Sudan, resulting in thousands of deaths and creating one of the world's worst humanitarian crises.

More than 20,000 victims have been killed, and 15 million displaced, according to the UN and local authorities. Research from US scholars, however, puts the death toll at around 130,000.