Phone call with Trump 'very productive, comprehensive': Turkish President Erdoğan

President Donald Trump (R) looks to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) as a reporter asks a question at a press conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 13 November 2019. (EPA File Photo)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Monday that a phone call with US President Donald Trump was "very productive, comprehensive, and sincere."

"Today, my phone call with the President of the United States, my dear friend Mr. Donald Trump, was very productive, comprehensive, and sincere," Erdoğan said on X after the call.

"I hope to meet my friend Trump in the near future," said Erdoğan, expressing hope that their meeting "brings good outcomes for our countries."

Stating that the call addressed many regional and global issues, primarily the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza, as well as Syria, the Russia-Ukraine war, global trade, ongoing negotiations between Iran and the US and more, Erdoğan said they reaffirmed their mutual will to strengthen ties between the two nations, especially in the fields of defense industry and trade.

"I expressed my appreciation for President Trump's efforts to end the ongoing conflicts and wars around the world, and I emphasized that Turkey stands ready to provide the necessary support to establish peace, stability, and security in our region," he added.

"I conveyed that I would be very pleased to host my dear friend in Türkiye at the earliest opportunity, and he, in turn, invited us to the US," he said.