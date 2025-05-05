'Now is the time for maximum restraint,' UN chief says amid India-Pakistan tensions

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday expressed deep concern over rising tensions between India and Pakistan, urging both nations to avoid escalation.

"Tensions between India and Pakistan are at their highest in years," Guterres said during a news conference at UN headquarters. "And so, it pains me to see relations reaching a boiling point."

He acknowledged the gravity of the April 22 attack at Pahalgam tourist resort in the Indian-administered Kashmir that left 26 people dead.

"I understand the raw feelings following the awful terror attack in Pahalgam on 22 April," he said. "I once again strongly condemn that attack and extend my condolences to the families of the victims."

Emphasizing the importance of accountability, Guterres said: "Targeting civilians is unacceptable-and those responsible must be brought to justice through transparent, credible, and lawful means."

"It is also essential-especially at this critical hour-to avoid a military confrontation that could easily spin out of control," he said.

"Now is the time for maximum restraint and stepping back from the brink. Make no mistake: A military solution is no solution," the UN secretary-general added.

Guterres also offered the UN's support, saying: "I deeply respect and I'm profoundly grateful to the Government and people of both countries -- and their significant contributions to the work of the United Nations, not least UN peacekeeping."

"And I offer my good offices to both governments in the service of peace," he added.

"The United Nations stands ready to support any initiative that promotes de-escalation, diplomacy, and a renewed commitment to peace."