Canadians warned against travel to France due to terrorism threat

An updated travel advice on Monday urged Canadians to exercise "a high degree of caution" when visiting France, citing "elevated threat of terrorism."

The advisory warned that phone lines at the Canadian Embassy in Paris are down and urged its citizens to "exercise a high degree of caution in France due to the elevated threat of terrorism."

"Over the past few years in France, several opportunistic and premeditated attacks have occurred. These have resulted in many deaths and injuries. Further attacks are likely," warned the advisory.

No further details were provided in the advisory.