Ireland urges Israel to 'exercise restraint' as deeper Gaza occupation looms

Israeli soldiers gather next to tanks at a position near Israel's border with the Gaza Strip, on May 5, 2025. (AFP Photo)

Ireland's Foreign Minister Simon Harris on Monday issued a strong statement condemning reports of a planned expansion of Israel's occupation in Gaza, calling the situation a "humanitarian catastrophe."

Harris expressed concern over the potential escalation and warned that such actions would lead to "further deaths, casualties and untold suffering for the Palestinian population who already face a dire humanitarian situation."

In his remarks, Harris urged Israeli authorities to "exercise restraint" and described the current conditions in Gaza as "despicable and unconscionable."

He called for an "immediate cessation of hostilities," the release of remaining hostages, and a large-scale resumption of humanitarian aid into the region.

The foreign minister's comments came amid growing international concern over the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza and renewed calls for de-escalation.

More than 52,500 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed in Gaza in a brutal Israeli onslaught since October 2023.

In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.