Erdoğan: Turkish Red Crescent stood by Gaza from start of Israel’s inhumane attacks

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Monday that the Turkish Red Crescent has stood by Palestinians in Gaza since the start of Israel's assault on Oct. 7, 2023.

Speaking at the General Assembly of the Turkish Red Crescent in Ankara, Erdoğan emphasized that the organization has never left Gaza's people alone during this difficult period.

More than 52,500 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed in Gaza in a brutal Israeli onslaught since October 2023.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

The Turkish Red Crescent has launched its 2025 Eid al-Adha campaign to deliver sacrificial meat to over 4 million people in need across Türkiye, Gaza, Palestine and 22 countries.