US backs Israeli plan to take charge of Gaza aid delivery

Palestinian children queue for a portion of hot food distributed by a charity kitchen at the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip on May 5, 2025. (AFP Photo)

The US on Monday voiced support for an Israeli plan to take charge of humanitarian aid distribution in Gaza, a controversial move that critics fear could deepen the already dire humanitarian crisis in the enclave as Israel has already barred any aid from reaching for over two months.

In response to Anadolu's inquiry, a US State Department spokesperson welcomed the plan, calling it a response to calls for "creative solutions" to ensure aid reaches civilians.

"Safeguards are finally in place. Israel remains secure, Hamas empty handed, and Gazans with access to critical aid," the spokesperson said, adding that the US expects all UN and international agencies to operate within the proposed framework.

"This administration wants a better life for Gazans, and creative solutions like this are part of President (Donald) Trump's inspirational vision," the spokesperson added.

According to reports by several US and Israeli media outlets, Israel's Security Cabinet on Sunday approved an aid delivery plan for the Palestinians in war-torn Gaza through private US security contractors based on handing over aid boxes to individuals.

The Washington Post also reported that the plan would involve American security contractors and would be put into motion before the end of the month, possibly as soon as Trump's visit to the region in mid-May. The reports come amid reports of famine and deaths among Gazans, with little to no food or medical supplies.

The Israeli plan, however, has been rejected by the UN and dozens of international aid groups, saying it runs against humanitarian principles, is logistically unworkable, and could put Palestinian civilians and staffers in harm's way.

The UN Humanitarian Country Team in Gaza on Sunday night said it will "not participate in any scheme that does not adhere to the global humanitarian principles of humanity, impartiality, independence and neutrality."

Palestinian resistance group Hamas also decried the Israeli plan for aid distribution as "political blackmail" and "a violation of international law."