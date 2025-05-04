Russia says China’s Xi to arrive in Moscow on May 7 ahead of Victory Day events

Russia said on Sunday that Chinese President Xi Jinping will arrive in the country's capital Moscow on an official visit, as it is set to host ceremonial events marking the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory in World War II next week.

A statement by the Kremlin said that Xi will pay an official visit to Moscow between May 7-10, at the invitation of his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, where he will take part in Victory Day events in the country's capital.

The statement said the talks to be held between Putin and Xi during the latter's visit will address main issues concerning the development of bilateral ties between Moscow and Beijing, as well as current issues of the international and regional agenda.

"A number of bilateral intergovernmental and interdepartmental documents are planned to be signed," the statement added.

Early last month, Putin told Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi that Xi will be the main guest at the May 9 celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in World War II.

Victory Day is a holiday celebrated in Russia and various former Soviet countries on May 9 in commemoration of Nazi Germany's surrender during World War II, a conflict Russia officially calls the Great Patriotic War.

As part of events surrounding the May 9 celebrations, an annual military parade is held at the Red Square located in Moscow, which has also been attended by foreign leaders.









