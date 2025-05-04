Israel PM Netanyahu vows response against Iran over airport attack

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday promised to respond to Iran at "a time and place of our choosing" over an attack by Yemen's Tehran-backed Huthi rebels on Israel's Ben Gurion Airport.

"Attacks by the Huthis emanate from Iran. Israel will respond to the Huthi attack against our main airport AND, at a time and place of our choosing, to their Iranian terror masters," Netanyahu wrote on X, reposting a March message by US President Donald Trump also attributing attacks by the Yemeni group to their Iranian backers.







