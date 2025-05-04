Juventus frustrated in 1-1 draw at Bologna

Juventus played out a tense 1-1 Serie A draw at top-four rivals Bologna on Sunday, as the visitors missed the chance to cement fourth place in the chaotic race for Champions League qualification.

With leaders Napoli and Inter Milan locked in a fierce battle for the title on 77 and 74 points respectively, and Atalanta holding third with 68, attention is turning to the increasingly tense scrap for the final Champions League spot.

Juve sit fourth with 63 points, level with AS Roma and Lazio in fifth and sixth, while Bologna are seventh, one point behind, with three rounds remaining.

Khephren Thuram gave Juve a flying start after nine minutes, picking up the ball outside the box, spotting a gap in the Bologna defence and drilling a low shot that slipped beneath keeper Lukasz Skorupski.

Bologna levelled nine minutes into the second half, as Remo Freuler capitalised on a scrappy sequence following a cross and fired the ball home for a share of the spoils.









