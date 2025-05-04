Far-right candidate George Simion leads in 1st round of Romania presidential elections

Far-right candidate George Simion leads in the first round of Romania's presidential election, exit polls released on Sunday night show.

Simion received approximately 30% of the votes, according to the exit poll conducted by Avantgarde and broadcast on Antena3.

Cirin Antonescu and Nicusor Dan are in a neck-and-neck race for the second place and will face Simion in the second round on May 18, the poll added.

On Nov. 24, 2024, Romania held its first round of presidential elections, which were won by pro-Russian far-right candidate Calin Gorgescu.

Romania's Constitutional Court annulled the presidential run-off scheduled for Dec. 8, 2024, as well as the results of the first round of the Nov. 24 election, saying that the election process was manipulated in favor of Georgescu by a Russia-backed campaign.