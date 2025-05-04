ZELENSKY ACCUSES SOME FIGURES IN EUROPE OF BLOCKING HIS UKRAINES PATH TO EU MEMBERSHIP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday accused "some figures" in Europe of blocking his country's path to EU membership "for the sake of better seats on Red Square."

"We are sorry that some figures in Europe are blocking this process. Not for the sake of the interests of their own countries, but for the sake of getting a better seat on the podium on Red Square," Zelensky said during a joint press conference with Czech President Petr Pavel in Prague, without disclosing any specific figures or countries.

Zelensky's remarks come ahead of an annual military parade to be held in Moscow's Red Square on May 9, as part of celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of Victory Day.

Victory Day is a holiday celebrated in Russia and various former Soviet countries on May 9 in commemoration of Nazi Germany's surrender during World War II, a conflict Russia officially calls the Great Patriotic War.

"And for all of us in Europe, it is important that European values truly dominate. Values, not the whims of individual politicians," Zelensky said, noting Kyiv's readiness to open the first clusters in Ukraine's EU accession process this year.